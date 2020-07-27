Alex Jones is a doting mum to two young children and on Monday The One Show star posted a very relatable parenting update with her fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of herself at the doctor's surgery with her oldest son Teddy, three, as they waited for him to get injections for pre-school. The mother-of-two was wearing a face mask in the picture, while Teddy looked relaxed ahead of seeing the doctor. "Preschool injections. Happy Monday," she captioned the post. Alex is also mum to Kit, one, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

The TV personality and her family are getting settled back into their routine following a two-week break in Wales. Alex took time off from The One Show so that she could go and spend time with her parents in her hometown for the first time following the coronavirus lockdown.

Alex is incredibly close to her parents and was surprised by her mum on The One Show ahead of her trip to Wales. The star was presenting the show with guest host Alex Scott, who read out a message from a woman named Mary, who lived in Swansea, during the programme.

Mary was eager to be reunited with her daughter now that travel restrictions in Wales will soon be lifted. It was then that Alex's mum joined the studio via video link, leading doting mum Alex to exclaim: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

Alex's trip to Wales was everything she had hoped for, and the star was sad to leave. Taking to Instagram on the final day of her holiday, the star reflected on their staycation in a heartwarming post.

"Very grateful to have had the last two weeks. Maybe the best holiday yet," she wrote in the caption. She also shared some other pictures of her loved ones, including her sons

