Catherine Zeta-Jones divides fans with rare never-before-seen family snap Fans were divided over who the Hollywood star looked like

Catherine Zeta-Jones was feeling nostalgic on Friday as she shared a picture of her and her family taken back in 1974.

The never-before-seen snap sees the Hollywood star alongside her siblings, David and Lyndon, and her parents, David and Patricia, whilst holidaying in Spain.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' beautiful New York mansion

Catherine pictured with her parents and siblings in 1974

"Flashback Friday. A five-year-old me con mi familia in Spain circa 1974. Still love a good stripe shirt," she captioned the snap, which featured her parents in bicycles and her and her brothers sat in front.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, but it seemed to cause a bit of a divide as some insisted she was her mother's spitting image, and others were convinced she looked just like her father.

"You look so much like your mum!" one wrote, prompting another fan to comment: "No, like her dad. The youngest child [Lyndon] looks like mum."

RELATED: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' quirky dining room

The actress recently shared the most gorgeous photo of her daughter

Another one remarked: "I agree with you. She looks like her dad!" Whilst a fourth disagreed: "She is her mother's double."

Catherine is very close to her parents, who live in Wales. And most recently, for her mother's birthday back in April, she paid her the most beautiful tribute.

The star made a picture montage of photos of her mum throughout the years to mark her special day, and these included a rare photo of both her parents posing with her on the day she received her CBE from the Queen in 2010. In the happy photo, the trio were snapped with Catherine's special accolade, and her parents couldn't have looked prouder!

"Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world. I love you Mam, beyond words," she captioned it.

The star grew up in Swansea and had an idyllic childhood. The Darling Buds of May actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."