Inside Gwen Stefani's son Zuma's epic birthday celebrations with dad Gavin Rossdale The No Doubt hitmaker shares three sons with the Bush frontman

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma is about to turn 12, and ahead of his birthday, the pre-teen enjoyed early celebrations on the beach in Malibu with his dad Gavin Rossdale and brothers Kingston, 14, and Zuma, six. The Bush frontman shared a sweet video on Instagram of them enjoying a special dinner at Nobu, with Zuma smiling as everyone sang happy birthday around the table. Gwen and Gavin's children split their time between their famous parents, who both reside in LA. However, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton took the boys to Oklahoma to stay on the country singer's ranch.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Zuma enjoys early birthday celebrations

While Gwen and the boys were in Oklahoma, Gavin - who is also dad to daughter Daisy Lowe - remained in LA, and opened up about how much he missed his children in an interview back in April.

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad to Zuma, Kingston and Apollo

In July, Gavin was reunited with his sons after they returned to Los Angeles, and they have been making up for lost time ever since.

While the doting dad usually keeps his children out of the spotlight, his oldest son made a rare appearance in his Instagram Live last month, during a Q&A with fans. The teenager appeared to be at his mum's home, and was talking to his dad about his day.

Gwen Stefani and her oldest two sons

Clearly proud of his son, Gavin introduced him to viewers, telling them: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

Gavin also recently opened up about how brave Zuma had been after breaking both of his arms within six weeks of each other. Appearing on Haute TV's YouTube channel, he said that the pre-teen was the "toughest" of all his children.

"He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest," he said.

