Neil Jones and his girlfriend Luisa Eusse confirmed their romance only last week, but it appears their relationship is progressing quickly.

The 23-year-old revealed on Wednesday that she has already taken to using her boyfriend's surname, sharing a clip to Instagram Stories of her zooming in on her post, which showed her mail was being sent to 'Luisa Jones'.

Luisa and Neil have been very vocal about their feelings for each other ever since the pro dancer revealed he was in a new relationship.

Sharing more loved-up snaps of the couple on her Stories, Luisa posted a gorgeous bouquet of flowers Neil had given her, captioning the romantic gesture: "He does not stop surprising me!"

Luisa revealed she is using Neil's surname

She also referred to Neil as her "king", and posted a boomerang of her licking his face, which she captioned: "I don't want anything if it's not with you."

Luisa and Neil are believed to have met eight months ago

Things are clearly going well for the couple, who are believed to have met eight months ago during a trip to South Africa. After going public with their romance, Luisa paid a sweet tribute to her new love on her Instagram Stories as the couple posed in a lift.

Sharing a boomerang of Neil dropping his mouth open in disbelief, Luisa wrote: "I want you to find someone who looks at you like that, as he looks at me every day!"

The couple appear to have fallen hard for each other

Neil let slip that he was in a new relationship last week when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" he replied: "Nope."

A few days later he posted his first photo of him and Luisa, which showed the dark-haired beauty leaning against him, with her eyes closed. He simply captioned the snapshot with a heart emoji.

Neil has remained tight-lipped about his romantic life since he split from estranged wife Katya Jones. The former couple were married in 2013 and announced their separation six years later, in August 2019.

