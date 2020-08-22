Gwen Stefani shares never-before-seen childhood photo and looks identical to son The star has three sons

Those are some strong genes! Gwen Stefani shared a childhood photo of herself alongside her son, Zuma, and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

The Hollaback Girl songstress, 50, wished the youngster a happy twelfth birthday by sharing some throwback snaps of not only him but her as well, leaving her followers startled at the resemblance.

"He is your mini-me," wrote one, while others branded them "twins".

Gwen is sporting a hat and a coy smile in her photograph, while Zuma - in a cute picture from a few years ago - had a matching grin.

The mum-of-three shared several other snaps of Zuma growing up and captioned them: "happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!! gx."

Gwen shares Zuma and his brothers, Kingston, 14, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

She’s been dating Blake Shelton, 44, for five years and the pair have spent lockdown together at their Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen and Zuma are like two peas in a pod

The country singer recently paid tribute to his girlfriend on social media, posting a sweet photo of them cuddling on a beach, from their music video, Happy Anywhere.

Blake captioned it: "I could be happy anywhere with you."

Gwen’s boys have a great relationship with Blake and while he adores them, he acknowledges that lockdown made him realise how much influence he has over them.

Gwen's son Zuma just turned twelve

"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy," he said in an interview on the Today show. "But you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

The pair met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year after both Gwen’s marriage to Gavin broke down and Blake’s to Miranda Lambert also ended.

