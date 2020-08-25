Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shares sweet photo with brother Zuma on the beach The No Doubt singer shares Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up fast! Over the weekend, their middle son Zuma turned 12, and the pre-teen marked the special occasion in style!

The birthday boy enjoyed early celebrations with his famous father and siblings on Malibu beach, and his big brother Kingston shared a sweet photo of them posing on the rocks together on his Instagram account, having re-posted it from his dad's social media page.

Proud dad Gavin shared a sweet tribute to his middle child on his special day, which was accompanied by photos of Zuma from over the years.

The Bush frontman wrote: "ZUMA NESTA ROCK ROSSDALE - 12 years old today - greatest guy I know - I love every minute with you - what a gift you are – here's to you -a new year - full of all possibilities.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shared a sweet photo of himself and brother Zuma during his birthday celebrations

"Thanks for making my life infinitely better with your presence - you are the future - the kids are the future – let's do our best by them - always reaching for a better world - love you Zuma." [sic].

Zuma also spent time during his birthday weekend with Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The No Doubt star paid tribute to her son with a selection of cute family photos.

Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with dad Gavin Rossdale

The Voice judge wrote alongside the snapshots: "Happy birthday to my ZUMA. I can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!! Gx." [sic].

While Zuma and his brothers are normally kept out of the spotlight, their proud parents occasionally share photos of them on their respective social media accounts.

Gwen with her oldest two sons

Recently, Gavin even gave an insight into his son's personality after revealing that Zuma had broken both his arms within weeks of each other, and that he was by far the bravest of his four children.

The musician - who is also dad to model Daisy Lowe – told Haut TV: "He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest."

