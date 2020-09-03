Nadia Sawalha sent unbelievable cake – and you'll never guess why The Loose Women star opened up on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley were sent the most delicious-looking, two-tier cake on Thursday as they marked six years of home schooling their two daughters.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark reveal their biggest parenting regret

Sharing the amazing, bright yellow gateau on Instagram, the Loose Women star revealed that it had been topped with a hilarious message that read: "Honey we home schooled the kids."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares look at never-ending garden

Adding a lengthy caption to her social media post, Nadia explained that at times, her decision to home school girls Kiki and Maddy and pushed her and Mark to the brink of divorce.

MORE: We're seriously impressed with Nadia Sawalha's simple curly hair hack

Nadia showed off the cake on Instagram

MORE: Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams stun in throwback photo

The doting mum's full caption read: "Our Kids HAVEN’T Been to SCHOOL for 6 YEARS!

"So we’ve learnt a few things along the way about home schooling ... we’ve had our fair share of highs and lows ... @mark_adderley and I were close to divorce a few times! But we’ve all made it through and are now blooming chuffed to be able to tell you all about how we did it!

MORE: Nadia Sawalha makes rare comment about stepdaughter Fleur

"Is your child happy at school? Have you ever considered home schooling full time? Has your child ever been bullied at school?

"We are doing a LIVE Q&A today at 8pm on our YouTube channel find us by typing into YOUTUBE The Sawalha Adderleys.

"Crikey! Can we have a Publication Day EVERY week @hodderbooks and @gleamentertainment if it means we get cakes like this sent round" Here’s the link to the book if you fancy a slice of our Home Schooling Life!"

Nadia and Mark looked so excited!

Nadia's followers were quick to share experiences of their own.

"Finally! Awareness about homeschooling! My child suffered terribly in mainstream. He has flourished being homeschooled and so we have just started to log our journey," wrote one.

"Awesome! I have been home educating since October 2019, was scary at first but haven't looked back!" another added, with a third writing: "Thanks for the post, like the concept. Would love to keep our kids within a safe environment for as long as possible."

Many more left sweet comments letting Nadia know that they had already bought the book, and that they loved what the TV host had to say.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.