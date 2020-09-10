Jasmine Harman posts adorable back to school photo of her two children The TV presenter has a daughter and a son

TV presenter Jasmine Harman recently posted an adorable photo to mark her two children heading for their first day back at school. The A Place in the Sun presenter, who has one daughter, Joy, and one son, Albion, with her husband Jon, posted the snap to her stories along with an adorable quote from Toy Story.

MORE: Vogue Williams makes heartfelt plea after Theodore's emotional first day of nursery

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to ease back to school anxieties

The picture shows Joy taking her younger brother by the hand as they walked down the drive in their uniform ready for the first day back. In the foreground, figures from Toy Story including Buzz and Woody could be seen as mum Jasmine quoted: "'He's got his big sister to look after him, but who is going to look after us?' The toys." How sweet!

MORE: Fun face masks for kids 2020: Where to buy face coverings for children online in the UK

Jasmine's back to school image was shared shortly before the presenter posted a number of videos detailing what it was like to have her children back at school. She told her followers: "So today, for the first time since the middle of March, both my children have gone into school. In fact it was Albion's first day at school today, which is exciting."

She continued: "And what that means is that this morning I've managed to get quite a bit of work done that's been waiting for me to get around to it, for about six months, not very good at time management. But I've got to say, it sure is quiet around here."

Jasmine presents A Place in the Sun

The family of four recently enjoyed a getaway to Cyprus over the summer holidays, with the 44-year-old posted a series of gorgeous snaps from their sunny break. In one photo, Jasmine can be seen with her two children in the pool as she celebrated her 1100th post. The TV host took the opportunity to reflect over recent times. "Some events this week have really made me think hard about my priorities.

Jasmine and her family recently went to Cyprus

"None of us know what is around the corner, and as I often say to my Househunters, we should be making the most of every day, doing what makes us happy with the people we love. After all, what could be more important than happiness and loved ones?

"So I'm enjoying my last day off in Cyprus with my children and making memories. The greatest gift we can give each other is our time. Value time together. Appreciate what we have. Be grateful for the lessons life gives us. Love & Laugh. Xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.