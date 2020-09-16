Alex Jones sent beautiful gift from Mary Berry The One Show host shared a photo on Instagram

Alex Jones revealed that Mary Berry sent her the sweetest gift on Wednesday, and they're from the cooking icon's very own garden!

Posting a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Instagram, The One Show host told her social media followers that they were from Mary's very own garden.

Incredible!

"When I didn't think I could love Mary Berry anymore she sends me these from her garden and they smell amazing," Alex wrote.

A handwritten note from Mary was also visible and it read: "Alex. See you tomorrow! Love Mary."

Alex often shares fabulous photos on Instagram, and earlier this week posted a cute picture of her two sons – even revealing that one-year-old Kit has a mullet!

Alex showed off the flowers on Instagram

During a family day out in London, the Welsh presenter uploaded a series of snaps from the outing including one of Kit's quirky hairstyle.

"The mullet of dreams," she joked whilst Blur's hit tune Parklife played on in the background.

Alex, 43, was clearly making the most of the warm weather over the weekend, taking her boys for an outdoorsy trip.

Little Kit's mullet was so sweet!

During the lockdown, the TV star has been busy balancing her busy career with being a mum to her two young children.

She shares three-year-old Teddy and baby Kit with husband Charlie Thomson.

The doting mum recently admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

