Linda Nolan marked an amazing milestone on Friday, ringing the cancer bell to mark the end of her chemotherapy.

Speaking to HELLO! about the incredible moment, the sister of Coleen Nolan said: "It was an amazing feeling and I felt so emotional, especially when all the nurses came out and cheered. It's been such a lovely day."

WATCH: Linda Nolan emotional as she rings chemo bell weeks after sister Anne

Linda, whose illness is incurable but treatable, was diagnosed with secondary cancer in her liver alongside her sister Anne – who has breast cancer - back in April, at the height of the lockdown, which Anne previously admitted made the situation "a double nightmare".

Linda appeared on Good Morning Britain shortly after her diagnosis. "We've both had great treatment from our local hospital... you've heard of the Chemical Brothers, we're now the 'chemo sisters,'" she managed to joke.

Anne finished her chemotherapy treatment in August and was discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with doctors confident that she will make a full recovery after surgery at the end of this month, followed by radiotherapy and further drug therapy.

Now Linda has joined her sister in celebrating the end of her treatment.

Linda also battled breast cancer in 2017, saying at the time: "My brothers and sisters… my husband [Brian] called them the cavalry – it doesn't matter what happens, they come from all corners and they just surround you with this big 'Nolan wall' and you get it together. When I was suicidal and my depression, they were all there for me."

She told GMB viewers last month: "Usually my family would rush from all directions, and we'd all get together and laugh and chat.

"But all we could do was phone Anne and say we're here and wave through the window. I think Anne has struggled with that because she has two daughters and granddaughters and not being able to hug them."

She continued: "[The doctors] want positivity all the time, they say that helps you as much as what they're doing. We've both had our moments, we're both scared to death, we want to live, it's a scary diagnosis... I'm getting great treatment and I'm going to be living with cancer so I propose to do that for a very long time."

Ringing of the bell at the end of cancer treatment has become an important tradition, and most cancer facilities have a bell that patients can ring to mark the end of treatment. It's thought that the tradition began in 1996.

