Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over sisters' cancer battle 

Coleen Nolan broke down in tears on Monday's Loose Women after admitting that her sisters, Linda and Anne, are struggling with anxiety and fear following their cancer diagnoses. Speaking on the show, she said: "They’re great, unbelievably great, but they’re scared. Anne’s suffering terribly from anxiety, something she’s never ever had in her life. And Linda is devastated with her hair loss."

Adding that the situation is "heartbreaking," she continued: "They are so joyous and still laughing. They obviously have terrible days where they feel ill. It’s hard because I can’t see them as they are high risk. The initial thing is I wanted to jump into the car, drive to Blackpool and wrap my arms around them. It’s heartbreaking."

The two sisters were diagnosed back in March, at the height of the lockdown, which Anne previously admitted made the situation "a double nightmare". Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "Usually my family would rush from all directions, and we'd all get together and laugh and chat.

"But all we could do was phone Anne and say we're here and wave through the window. I think Anne has struggled with that because she has two daughters and granddaughters and not being able to hug them."

She continued: "[The doctors] want positivity all the time, they say that helps you as much as what they're doing. We've both had our moments, we're both scared to death, we want to live, it's a scary diagnosis... I'm getting great treatment and I'm going to be living with cancer so I propose to do that for a very long time."