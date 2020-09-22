Jenna Bush Hager reveals major upset over fan reaction to wearing a mask The star lives in New York with her family

Jenna Bush Hager has expressed her upset and disappointment over a barrage of comments on one of her latest Instagram posts.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star shared a photo with one of her children in which they’re both wearing masks, but it didn't garner the response she was hoping for.

Jenna, 38, was promoting the importance of wearing a face-covering during the COVID-19 pandemic however, she was greeted with some negative viewpoints.

She captioned the photo: "Mask-to-mask kisses the new Butterfly kiss?? How much I love this one and her precious siblings.

Before adding: "BTW: we live in New York City, a city I love, where all three of my kids were born. I wear a mask to protect anyone vulnerable walking down the street. Wearing a mask isn't political. Some of the comments on here make me downright sad."

Jenna was no doubt referring to some followers who had begged her to "stop with the masks" and branded them "useless".

She was also accused of "promoting them as normalcy".

Jenna's post sparked fan reaction

Jenna was defended by many of her fans though who wrote: "Wake up, it IS the new normal," and "they are the norm right now as they should be".

The TV presenter has been in lockdown with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children, Margaret 'Mila', seven, Poppy, five, and Henry 'Hal', who recently turned one.

She was overjoyed when they could all finally be reunited with her dad, former President George W. Bush, and mum, Laura Bush.

Jenna and her husband have three children

Jenna relived the moment to her co-host Hoda Kotb during an episode of the Today show.

"It was great," she said of the reunion. "We got COVID-19 tests to go and see them.

"Mila is now waking up at 5 am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

