Jenna Bush Hager shares incredible throwback photo with presidential grandfather The Today with Hoda & Jenna star has a very famous family

Jenna Bush Hager has an incredibly close family, who just so happen to be presidential figures too. The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is the daughter of George W. Bush, and granddaughter of George H. W. Bush, who both served as President of the United States.

Jenna recently shared an incredible throwback photo of herself with her grandfather, on what would have been his 96th birthday in June.

The TV presenter was pictured dressed up with her twin sister Barbara while hanging out with George, who looked delighted to be spending time with his grandchildren.

Jenna also shared a picture of herself and Barbara dressed up at a formal event with their grandparents.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with parents George W. Bush and Laura

Alongside the photos, Jenna wrote: "Dear Gampy, Today would have been your 96th birthday. "I miss you every day—and see your gentleness and compassion in Mila, Poppy and Hal. I love you more than tongue can tell.

Today's Jenna Bush Hager as a little girl with grandfather George H. W. Bush and her sister Barbara

"In honor of my Gampy, I'm co-chairing The George H.W. Points of Light Awards this year. I'm so grateful to join with @PointsofLight to celebrate individuals who are committed to changing the world." [sic].

Jenna's dad went on to follow in his father's footsteps after running for President in 2000. At the time, the mother-of-three was reluctant for her dad to do it, aware that it would change their lives. However, she later became involved in the 2004 campaign.

During lockdown, Jenna found it hard being unable to visit her family, as George and his wife Laura Bush were isolating at their ranch in Texas.

However, in July, the presenter was finally able to reunite with her mum and dad, and shared some sweet photos on Instagram of them with her three children, Poppy, five, Mila, seven, and Hal, one.

Jenna and Barbara with George

Jenna opened up about her family reunion on the Today show, telling co-host Hoda Kotb: "It was great. We got COVID-19 tests to go and see them."

She also revealed it was extra special since it was one of the first times her parents had met baby Hal, who was born in August 2019. "They'd only seen Hal, like maybe once," she said.

On her other children's reactions to seeing their grandparents again, Jenna added: "Mila is now waking up at 5am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

