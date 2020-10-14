Strictly's Neil Jones shocks with incredible purchase The Strictly star took to Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has bought himself a brand new, custom-made motorbike, and the video the professional dancer shared of the vehicle is seriously impressive.

Taking to Instagram, Neil showed off the sleek bike, which starts at an eye-watering £9995. However, judging by the impressive design, we're guessing Neil spent more customising the motorcycle.

Proudly unveiling his lavish purchase, the 38-year-old wrote: "My brand new Indian Motorcycle, Scout Bobber Sixty. Thanks to everyone @KrazyHorseLondon."

That's one very impressive buy, Neil!

Neil showed off the bike on Instagram

Incredible bike aside, it's certainly been an exciting few months for Neil, who recently found love again with his beautiful girlfriend Luisa Eusse.

The pair might have only confirmed their romance in August, but in September they sparked speculation that they had already tied the knot!

Sharing a series of stunning photos taken by photographer James Hall on her Instagram page at the time, Luisa paid a touching tribute to her "husband".

How beautiful are these photos?

Captioning the striking snaps in Spanish, Luisa wrote: "How crazy, but how nice to have found us, my love, both vibrating in the same tunes, so strong and so pure, that Cupid stopped when he saw us go by.

"We created music and fire just by looking at each other and you made me feel safe while sliding my hands through your red hair.

"Love is blind, you may physically fit in with anyone, but the soul does not smile or vibrate with anyone, it is true that beauty attracts, but when one day you write his name to fill the gaps in the notebook without realizing it, that is feeling.

"Thank you for your beautiful, free and sensible love. I could tell you that any place is my home, only if it is you who opens the door. Love you Husband."

