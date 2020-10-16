In this week's exclusive column, Lorraine Kelly opens up about what it was like to interview her friend and colleague Phillip Schofield. The TV presenter also speaks about how she's coping with the new lockdown restrictions, and why it's okay to sometimes feel "inadequate". Read her column below...

I've been interviewing a lot of authors and musicians recently who have all been incredibly creative during lockdown. It's making me feel very inadequate as after a working day, I spend most of my evenings watching reality shows like Below Deck and eating chocolate.

I had all of these plans to write a novel, learning to speak Spanish and taking up knitting, but none of that had panned out. On weekends I take Angus out for an extra-long walk, and I have been doing lots of Zoom calls with friends, but that's about it.

And as we head into tighter restrictions, I honestly don't believe I will be attempting to create the perfect soufflé or whittling an ornament from a piece of wood. I'm not going to feel guilty about it though, as we are all struggling to get through these tough times, and we all have different ways to cope.

I do, however, have enormous admiration for talented writers like Dawn French, Ian Rankin and Richard Osman who are top of the best sellers list after grafting their way through lockdown. Just this week I spoke to my friends and colleagues Piers Morgan and Phillip Schofield who both have books out they completed during lockdown.

Piers has used his tome as a passionate and enjoyable rant about "woke" culture, and Philip's is a hugely entertainingly look at almost forty years in TV, as well as a honest and deeply moving account of telling the world he was gay. Interviewing both of them was just like having a chat over a cup of tea with a pal.

I do love how my next door neighbour Georgia tackled Lockdown boredom. She raised geese and ducklings who are now all grown up and are a joy to watch as they waddle about in her garden and swim in the river. You can find out all about it in my video diary above.

