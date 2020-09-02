Tess Daly shares beautiful photos of holiday with Vernon Kay and kids The Strictly star shared the snaps on Instagram

Tess Daly, her husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters have spent the past few days in Copenhagen, and the photos look amazing!

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star revealed that her family had enjoyed a "mini-break" to Denmark's capital, and couldn't help but gush about their time there.

The mother-of-two told her social media followers that her kids had "loved that everyone takes bikes everywhere", also gushing about the "super healthy food".

The presenter added: "Not surprised it's been voted the world's happiest city".

Tess and Vernon certainly look happy!

Alongside three gorgeous photos of their trip, including one of herself and Vernon smiling from ear to ear as they posed outside the airport, Tess wrote: "Squeezed in a mini-break to Copenhagen before it’s back to school/work. Felt such a treat, it’s a beautiful city; the friendliest laid-back people, fabulous super healthy food and the kids loved that EVERYONE bikes everywhere.

"Not surprised it’s been voted the world's happiest country. Thanks for having us."

Fans were quick to comment on the 51-year-old's post, with many noting that they, too, love Copenhagen.

"Copenhagen is the best place ever!" one Instagram user gushed.

"One of my favourite cities," added another.

Tess shared three beautiful photos on Instagram

A third even offered Tess a holiday tip, writing: "It's a beautiful city, if only you could go at Christmas it's even more beautiful with all the Christmas lights and the food is amazing."

Tess has busy few months ahead, with Strictly season having officially kicked off on Tuesday, when the first celebrity contestants for the upcoming series were announced.

So far, we know that Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh, Clara Amfo, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George will be competing for the coveted glitterball, with more famous faces to be announced over the coming days.

One thing's for sure, Strictly Come Dancing 2020 couldn't have come around sooner!

