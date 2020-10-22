Strictly's Brendan Cole's fans react to reality TV show news We need to make it happen!

Brendan Cole has been fairly quiet on Instagram lately, but on Wednesday he excited fans when he joked about taking part in a new reality TV show – Selling Sunset Mallorca!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star reposted a picture posted by his "property finder" friend, which featured him and wife Zoe alongside their good mates in Mallorca. It was captioned: "New series of Selling Sunset Mallorca coming soon!"

Brendan's wife, Zoe Hobbs, was quick to react to the post, adding: "Just with less Botox and lip filler!"

Fans seemed to take his post seriously, and expressed their excitement. "Cannot wait to see this new programme," one wrote, whilst another one added: "What channel? Looking forward to seeing it."

A third remarked: "Fabulous photo. Look forward to hearing and seeing more of your adventures."

Brendan, 44, may not be launching his new property show anytime soon, but he will continue to enjoy his time in Mallorca, where he, his wife and two kids have a holiday home.

The family have spent most of the year there, including lockdown.

Located close to the beach and with a private swimming pool where their children Aurelia, seven, and two-year-old Dante can play, it's easy to see why the couple love spending time there.

Speaking previously about their property, Zoe wrote on Instagram: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own."

The professional dancer has two children with wife Zoe

It's definitely been a special time for the couple, who earlier in June celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Brendan confessed: "It hasn't always been so harmonious, though. We have our disagreements, but know where to draw the line. We love and respect each other."

The problem, Zoe said, is that they're both "stubborn Taureans". "When we're at loggerheads neither of us will back down," she laughed. "I'm quite laid-back but as anyone who has watched Brendan on TV will know, he can be pretty fiery."