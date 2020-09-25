Brendan Cole's kids look so adorable on fun family adventure The former Strictly star shares two kids with wife Zoe Cole

Brendan Cole shared an adorable photo of his two children on Friday as the family set off on an adventure – and we can't believe how much they've grown!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star posted a sweet image to his Instagram Story, showing him and his kids buckled in as they prepare to take off on an airplane – while mum Zoe managed to bag herself a "solo seat".

While it's unclear where the family were going or coming from, they do own a home in Mallorca, Spain.

In the snap, Brendan's daughter Aurelia, seven, sits by the window keeping herself occupied, while little brother Dante, two, gives a cheeky smile to the camera.

"My gorgeous family. How did you manage to get the solo seat @thezoec," he captioned the photo.

Brendan Cole shares two children with wife Zoe

While his children's faces were covered with heart eye emojis, it's clear to see that they inherited their mother's blonde hair and fair skin.

Brendan – like many celebrities – and his wife Zoe prefer to hide the faces of their children on social media in order to protect their privacy.

There is no doubt that Brendan is a doting dad, and back in 2018, he spoke to HELLO! about his family life. The TV personality revealed that his little girl is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing and that she loves to dance.

Brendan keeps his children's faces obscured on social media

He described her as a "lovely child" as well as a "mischief maker". "I like that, it shows character," he said.

Brendan added of Dante: "He's at an amazing stage in his little life. I am pretty sure he's proud of himself when he does certain things, like standing on his little feet, you can see his face light up."

Brendan and Zoe have been married 10 years

Brendan and Zoe marked their tenth anniversary on social media in June, with Brendan paying tribute to his wife by sharing a gorgeous picture of her on their wedding day.

"Happy wedding anniversary to this incredible woman! 10 years baby. What a day it was, what a happy life we have and what a beautiful family we have created. Love you @thezoec #wedding #10yearanniversary #marriage," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a black and white picture of Zoe walking on her own whilst wearing her gorgeous wedding dress.

