Ruth Langsford's amazing gadget is the niftiest thing we've seen in a while The This Morning star took to Instagram

Ruth Langsford showed off the most amazing clipboard on her Instagram on Friday.

The This Morning star shared a video of what appears to be a normal clipboard, however once she lifted it up, the famous mum revealed that it featured secret storage space – how cool is that?

"The clipboard with storage and carrying handle I was talking about on QVC tonight," she wrote over the footage.

Inside, Ruth revealed that there was enough space for pens, a ruler, paper and even her trusty lipgloss!

What's more, the device comes complete with a handle – so you'll never need to carry a briefcase to the office again.

Ruth has become a staple on the popular shopping channel, and even has her own fashion collection with the brand.

Since her first collaboration with QVC, Ruth’s designs have been incredibly popular with shoppers, with her fan-favourite denim jacket having sold out over three times, with over 14,000 pieces bought to date.

It's no wonder that the 60-year-old's fashion line is such a success – Ruth is known for her impeccable taste in clothing!

On Thursday, she looked incredible in a leopard print shirt dress from Phase 8, and her fans quickly fell in love with the piece, rushing to the comment section of her post to let her know just how much they adored her look.

Close friend Saira Khan wrote: "Sexy lady!" with another social media user adding: "Lovely mate! Very flirty and autumnal."

The presenter shared a video of herself swishing the floating frock, writing: "Autumn tones for me on @thismorning today with this gorgeous, button through shirt dress from @lovedamsel. Rust suede court shoes @asos."

