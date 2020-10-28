Sophia Loren opens up about her children in very rare interview The iconic actress is starring in The Life Ahead, directed by her son

Sophia Loren is returning to acting for the first time in a decade to star in The Life Ahead, which will hit Netflix next month.

The iconic actress' movie return is extra-special, as the film is directed by her son, acclaimed Italian director Edoardo Ponti.

The award-winning star has had an incredible career, but Sophia's greatest achievement in her life are her children. Chatting to HELLO! at a star-studded MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton in 2019, Sophia lit up as she spoke about the love for her sons and her grandchildren.

Sophia Loren was at MSC Bellissima's star-studded launch

The star shares two sons, Carlo and Edoardo with late husband Carlos Ponti, and has four grandchildren.

When asked about her career highlight, she said: "When I received prizes for what I have done in films it is nice. And when people congratulate me on my family, as they say I have beautiful children. And like all mum's I'm very proud."

Sophia Loren is working with her youngest son Edoardo in The Life Ahead

Sophia's oldest son Carlo Jr. has also followed a creative path, and is one of the most prominent conductors in the United States.

Edoardo, meanwhile, was inspired by his mum when it came to his career, and has worked with many famous faces, including Malcolm McDowell and Gerard Depardieu.

The Life Ahead is the third project Sophia has worked on with Edoardo. The pair have also worked together on 2002's Between Strangers and 2014's Voce Umana (Human Voice).

Sophia with her two sons Carlo Jr and Edoardo

In the film, Sophia plays Holocaust survivor Madame Rosa, who takes in local children in need of help, including 12-year-old Momo, an immigrant from Senegal.

Sophia told Entertainment Weekly that her own experience growing up during World War II helped her with the part.

The iconic actress is incredibly proud of her sons

She explained: "I was a little girl, but the sound and the experiences of the war never, never leave you.

"Even if 100 years go by, it's always there. When you hear something on television about the war, you jump. I [tapped] into my own experiences during the war and [found] Madame Rosa's truth and honesty by uncovering my own."

