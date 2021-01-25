Reese Witherspoon's photo of son Tennessee has fans all saying the same thing The Little Fires Everywhere actress has three children

It's not often Reese Witherspoon shares photos of her children on Instagram, particularly of her youngest, her eight-year-old son Tennessee. So when the Little Fires Everywhere actress uploaded a sweet snap of her child lying on the floor bonding with the family's pet dog, fans all came to the same conclusion – the moment was heartwarming.

"Tennessee's best bud, Major the lab puppy.... plus a very important Minnie Pearl t-shirt cameo," Reese wrote, making reference to the family's other equally adorable pet pooch Minnie.

"Such an ADORABLE duo!!! They are so cute," one follower replied, while another quipped: "The pawfect pair!"

"A boy and his dogs," another noted of the special bond, as a fourth fan agreed: "Nothing better than a boy and his dog..." "Oh my goodness! They are both completely scrumptious!" was another reply.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon bonding with son Tennessee is too cute for words

Reese is the proud owner of her young black Labrador, Major, who she introduced to fans earlier this month, and Minnie, who joined the family last November. Minnie's arrival came shortly after the death of Reese's French bulldog, Pepper, who passed away in October from an aggressive cancer.

Tennessee shared a sweet bonding moment with the family's new puppy

The Big Little Lies star has also owned a white bull terrier named LouAnn since 2015, while her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe also rescued her own pup recently, a Border Collie cross named Benji.

Taking to Instagram, Ava wrote: "He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!"

The family's pet dog Minnie and Ava's rescue dog Benji

Reese shares Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple met at Reese's 21st birthday party in 1997 and went on to marry in South Carolina in 1999. They announced their split in 2006.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress, 44, remarried and wed talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she shares Tennessee, in 2011.

