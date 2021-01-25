BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reacts to fan's cheeky comment in the best way The star had been absent from the social media since the beginning of January

Carol Kirkwood returned to Twitter after several weeks away, and she was back to doing what she loves the most – interacting with her followers!

"Morning All! Feels like an age since been on Twitter! Hope you are all keeping safe and well," she wrote on her social media account, prompting her fans to inundate her with messages.

"Hi Carol, we've missed you on @BBCBreakfast. Always good to hear you along with the laughs you all have," wrote one, whilst a second treated the weather presenter with a cheeky message, writing: "Carol's back! She'll soon have the temperature rising again! Sadly this often means rain..."

The 58-year-old clearly loved the comment, which was sent by a fan club account, and was quick to react, replying: "RRRrrrrrrooooobbbbbb! HELLO!" she wrote in reference to his name, and then added several love eyes and kiss emojis.

Despite the current lockdown in the UK, Carol will no doubt be happy that 2020 is over. Not only did she overcome a terrible accident earlier in the year but in November she announced the passing of her beloved cat, Donald.

Carol Kirkwood usually takes time to talk to her fans

Taking to Twitter at the time, the BBC star told her fans: "This just doesn't seem real....a week ago today, my gorgeous wee Donald closed his eyes for the last time... he was my joy and I loved him unconditionally. I miss his company, his affection, and his quirky wee personality. He will live on in my broken heart forever." After receiving an outpouring of support, she later took to Twitter again to thank her fans.

"Thank you ALL for your kind words about my wee pussycat Donald. I got him from Cat Protection when he was 6 weeks old....and we have been together for the last 20 years. He will always be my darling boy," she wrote.