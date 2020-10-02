Gary Barlow enjoys lovely date night with wife Dawn for this special reason The couple have been married for 20 years

It's been a huge week for Gary Barlow, and to celebrate, the Take That star has treated his wife Dawn to a romantic evening.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the 49-year-old told his fans that he was celebrating the launch of his new music - and they did it in style!

Posing for a mirror selfie, Gary announced: "Well it's all done and dusted and ready for you. Thought I'd go and have a nice dinner with Mrs. B to mark this next chapter."

Earlier this week, Gary announced details of his new solo album, Music Played By Humans, which is out on 27 November. The first single, Elita, features Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra.

Music Played By Humans is Gary's first solo album in seven years since 2013's double-platinum Since I Saw You Last. The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions.

The singer shared this snap ahead of the date night

Meanwhile, ahead of the launch, Gary delighted his fans after he shared a series of never-before-seen Instagram snaps from his summer holidays, including a few from Lake Como where the couple toasted Dawn's milestone birthday.

"Went away for Dawn's 50th," he simply wrote last week alongside a photo of himself dressed in dark blue pinstriped suit on a speedboat. The couple were joined by their three children, Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy.

The couple share three children together

Giving fans a glimpse inside their home, the dad-of-three admitted he enjoyed a whole summer of cooking, walks along the beach, celebrating his mum's birthday and taking part in a few photoshoots.

Gary and Dawn, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January, met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since become loving parents to their three children.

