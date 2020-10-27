Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy rumours with the best response The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shared a seemingly innocent photo on Instagram over the weekend, showing the star hugging a jack-o-lantern ahead of Halloween.

However, fans were convinced that the 13 Going on 30 actress had a hidden message in the post at first glance.

"I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second," one wrote, while another commented: "Wait, are you pregnant?" A third added: "Um, does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?"

The search term 'Jennifer Garner pregnant' quickly increased as a result, before the Peppermint actress set the record straight.

Responding in the comments section of her post, she wrote: "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES! Good grief, I didn't even see it, I just saw matching smiles."

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children - and she's not having any more!

Jennifer had to set the record straight about pregnancy rumours back in September too.

The Alias star responded to a follower who asked her if she was expecting her fourth child. "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not – and never will be – pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," she wrote.

"Have I gained the Covid19? Possibly. But that is another story."

The Hollywood star shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The Peppermint actress with oldest daughter Violet

Jennifer is incredibly private about her family life but recently opened up about her kids returning to school after the summer holidays during an interview on the Dear Media podcast Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman.

The star's daughter Violet was about to make the move to high school, and Jennifer spoke about supporting her daughter during these uncertain times.

"I have one starting high school and of course for her she's in a really, she's taking an incredibly tough load of classes.

The Hollywood star with her children, parents and sister

"And I just want to support that for her. And I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she's going into the real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and being, you know, and just going to school on the first day," she said.

