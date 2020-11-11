Nicole Kidman throws support behind Keith Urban ahead of the CMA Awards The Big Little Lies star shares two children with the country singer

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are both incredibly busy with their own successful careers, but always make sure they are there to support each other too.

And after being nominated for not one, but three CMA Awards ahead of the annual ceremony on Wednesday night, Nicole made sure to wish her husband the best of luck.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Little Lies star shared a photo of Keith, alongside the message: "Can't wait for tomorrow! Keith will be performing at the CMAs and is up for 3 nominations.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

"Best musical event, best male vocalist and entertainer of the year!

"Cheering on all the many remarkable artists who are nominated this year."

Nicole Kidman showed her support for Keith Urban ahead of his big night at the CMA Awards

The award-winning country singer is no stranger to the CMAs and usually attends the event with his wife.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, things are a little different, and while Keith will still be performing on the night, it will be remotely, as he is currently in Australia with his family.

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other

Fans can expect an unforgettable intimate performance of God Whispered Your Name from the star, who is expected to sing from his home studio in New South Wales.

Nicole will no doubt be nearby when Keith performs on the night. The Others star was there to support her husband during the coronavirus pandemic when he put on weekly concerts online for his fans, and sang and danced alongside him as his only audience member.

The celebrity couple are currently staying in Australia

The 54th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Music City in Nashville, and hosted this year by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Other big names set to perform on the night include Morgan Wallen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress and Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber.

The CMA Awards will be broadcast in Nashville on 11 November

This year, Miranda Lambert leads the nominees, with the star up for seven awards. Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber are also among the stars up for nominations.

The ceremony will also honour Charley Pride this year, who will be receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

