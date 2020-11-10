All you need to know about Keith Urban's special performance at the CMA Awards Nicole Kidman's husband will perform from Australia at the 2020 Country Music Awards

The 54th annual CMA Awards are set to be broadcast live from Music City in Nashville on Wednesday 11 November – and we can't wait!

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of virtual performances will take place throughout the night, all around the world. Keith Urban - who is up for three CMAs – will be treating fans to a special intimate performance of God Whispered Your Name.

What's more, Keith will be inviting viewers to Australia for his performance, where he is currently based.

The country singer has been staying at his home in New South Wales with Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith for the past few months, while his wife films her upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughter surprise Keith Urban at home in Australia

Other big names set to perform on the night include Morgan Wallen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress and Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber.

The annual ceremony will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who can't wait to share hosting duties this year.

Keith Urban will perform from Australia at this year's CMA Awards

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," Reba said in a statement.

"We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you'll tune in and watch."

Darius added: "I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music. To be invited to host this year's awards alongside Reba – are you kidding me?" – is an absolute honour."

The 54th CMA Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker

He continued: "Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year's show definitely won’t disappoint!"

Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban on stage at the CMA Awards in 2013

This year, Miranda Lambert leads the nominees, with the star up for seven awards. Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban and Justin Bieber are also up for nominations.

The ceremony will also honour Charley Pride this year, who will be receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

