Dermot O'Leary makes surprising confession about son - WATCH The famous dad made the revelation to HELLO!

HELLO! is celebrating World Kindness Day on Friday 13 November by teaming up with AllBright, a private members' club that is focused on creating networking opportunities for women in business, to launch our very first HELLO! Kindness Summit.

Following sessions that included chats with Sarah, Duchess of York, Alex Scott, Denise Lewis, Lorraine Kelly and life coach Rosie Dalling, our sixth and final session of the day, titled Kindness and Men's Mental Health, saw presenter and author Dermot O'Leary discussing being kind to your mind, relaxation techniques, the importance of men opening up about mental and physical health and much more.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and Rosie Nixon discuss kindness and men's mental health

Kicking off the chat, Dermot even opened up about his five-month-old son Kasper, making the surprising revelation that the little lad is a "terrific" sleeper!

The X Factor host also spoke about how "full-on" he's finding parenthood.

When asked by HELLO!'s Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon: "You're a new dad, how, in this always-on world, do you ever manage to find time for yourself?" Dermot replied: "I can't remember if I'm honest with you. Being a new dad, you're getting all you can handle. It's full-on."

However, the famous father did admit that he and his wife Dee Koppang are good at "tag-teaming".

MORE: Dermot O'Leary reveals sweet nickname for newborn son as he marks special anniversary with wife Dee Koppang

Dermot opened up about co-parenting with wife Dee

MORE: Dermot O'Leary's teenage throwback photo gets fans talking

The 47-year-old explained: "Me and Dee are really good at tag-teaming, if one of us needed to go out – pre lockdown – if one of us needed to go out and see friends, we've just sort of slipped into that world."

Dermot and Dee welcomed their first child on 23 June, with the mother-of-one taking to Instagram shortly after his arrival to say: "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives. We've been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers... Dx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.