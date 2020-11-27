Lorraine Kelly reveals 'excitement and sadness' as Christmas countdown begins

In this week's HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly admits she's feeling a tinge of sadness as the countdown to Christmas truly begins. Plus, how she'll be marking the festive period and the incredible gift she's giving to the people who are so difficult to buy for. Read her column below...

MORE: The best Black Friday 2020 fashion deals you need to know about

Just four weeks until Christmas and I'm feeling a mixture of excitement and to be honest a little bit of sadness. I love this time of the year, but obviously it's all going to be very different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals her gorgeous 'happy place' at home

We've decided to scale everything back and obviously won't be able to have our usual party for friends and neighbours and those fun festive drinks and meals with those closest to us. So it's going to be a quiet Christmas with a lot of Zoom calls on the actual day with my mum and dad in Scotland, my brother in Singapore and my best friend Joyce in Spain.

SHOP: 14 best Black Friday deals on headphones to shop now

SHOP: M&S has huge offers during the biggest shopping event of the year

Lorraine's adorable pet dog Angus

With the shops shut I've been doing a lot of shopping online, especially as I won't be seeing people in person to hand over their gifts. Next week when they can reopen I will be buying as many presents, flowers, plants, cards and decorations as I can in my local high street, to give them the support they desperately need.

The ITV presenter with Little Mix

I've also decided to give people gifts that will make everyone feel better. Lots of Jo Loves candles, bottles of bubbly, uplifting books, beauty products, bath bombs as well as spa vouchers for next year when hopefully salons and spas will be properly re opened.

Those people who are so tough to buy for I've decided to give the gift of a goat! They don't actually get a little animal delivered to their front door with a bow around it's neck, instead it's a donation for a family in need, especially in places like Bangladesh or parts of Africa, to have their very own a goat that gives them milk to drink or sell. It's such a brilliant idea.

Lorraine with Mark Heyes

This weekend I will be putting up decorations (very early for me but I'm making an exception this year) and writing my Christmas cards. It will take me a lot longer this year because instead of just a "Merry Christmas" message I really want to write something meaningful, hopeful and from the heart for every single person.

It's not going to be the same, but we can still celebrate with those we love while making sure we stay safe.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.