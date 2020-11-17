Today's Al Roker shares health update following five-hour cancer surgery The Today co-host and weatherman spoke to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about his health

Today show star Al Roker took part in his first interview since his cancer operation last week, and the popular presenter had some good news to share.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah opens up about his cancer diagnosis

Chatting on Tuesday's episode of the NBC News programme to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Al opened up about his five-hour prostate cancer operation, and told his co-stars that he had been told the surgery had been successful.

"I just went to the doctor yesterday and I got some good news," Al said, before his doctor appeared on camera. "The initial results look hopeful," he explained.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker thanks fans for their support following his cancer diagnosis

"Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years."

A previously recorded video of Al talking about his diagnosis also featured in the segment, where the dad-of-three opened up about how his diagnosis had made him feel.

Al Roker spoke to Today co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

"I didn't physically feel any different, but I was different, because I knew I had cancer," he said.

READ: Al Roker shares new update while recovering at home in New York - and fans react

MORE: Today's Al Roker speaks out following cancer diagnosis

On the future, Al said: "I feel good. I keep forgetting, the technology has got so good that they did it with a robot. So I felt much better after the surgery than I did with any of my joint replacements."

Al has been supported by his co-stars since announcing his cancer diagnosis

He added: "I didn't feel like I had major surgery but I have this swelling around my stomach so my clothes don't fit me quite right now."

READ: Savannah Guthrie gives emotional health update from inside her home

Al's surgeon then told him that the margins looked to be clear. On the moment he found out, he said: "I was with Deborah and Nick and it was like this great relief.

The Today show star with son Nick following his operation

"Look, we are not out of the woods but for a first start, this is terrific. This is terrific news.

"I'm going to be up for lifelong testing to make sure that this doesn't come back," he added.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis

Al went on to thank all his doctors and nurses for their support, and Savannah told viewers: "If it wasn't for the pandemic, we would see all of them at Al's Christmas party."

Al with wife Deborah Roberts

The star is set to return to the Today show next week, following a two-week break to recover from his surgery. "We look forward to seeing you next week," Savannah told him as they said goodbye at the end of the interview.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.