Nicole Kidman often experiments with her hairstyles and most recently has been appearing on screen embracing her natural auburn hair in The Undoing.

But over the weekend, the Big Little Lies actress revealed what she would look like with black hair as she got into the Halloween spirit with her family.

In footage posted on Instagram, the mother-of-four looked completely different with long, black hair, as she channeled a witch.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

Nicole would have celebrated Halloween at home in Australia, where she is currently staying to film Nine Perfect Strangers, joined by husband Keith Urban and her daughters Sunday and Faith.

Nicole Kidman with black hair as a Halloween witch

The Hollywood star and her family relocated to Australia in the summer when the lockdown restrictions were lifted on travel, having spent the first part of the year at their home in Nashville.

Prior to the pandemic, Nicole and Keith would split their time between their homes in the United States and the UK, and have found it a big change staying in one place for a long period of time this year.

The Big Little Lies star often changes her hairstyle

In an interview published in HELLO! in August, Nicole explained how it had been a change for her family.

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies."

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Despite the change, Nicole has never been happier. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me," she said.

Nicole embraced her auburn hair in The Ubdoing

While Down Under, Nicole and her family are staying at their beautiful farmhouse in New South Wales.

The gorgeous property boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle, along with 111 acres of land.

Nicole is spending lockdown in Australia with husband Keith Urban

Being in Australia has also given Nicole the opportunity to reunite with her mum and sister, who both live there.

