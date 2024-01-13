Mike Tindall channels wife Zara Tindall in hilarious photo from lavish Australia trip

Mike Tindall has been partial to borrowing accessories from his wife Zara Tindall from time to time, and on Saturday he was spotted donning one of his wife's fancy hats as they headed out in Australia.

Taking to his Instagram account, the father-of-two beamed for the camera wearing a light beige suit, black and white stripy tie and white shirt, and of course, Zara's dazzling hat. The fabulous piece was navy blue and beige and featured a dramatic orange embellishment, and matched Mike's suit remarkably well!

Mike slipped on Zara's hat

The couple were attending the Magic Millions race day, a charity they have supported since 2012 when Zara was named the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador.

This isn't the first time Mike has been spotted slipping into one of Zara's fabulous pieces. In January last year, Mike was spotted donning a sage green number as he smouldered for the camera. The photo was taken at another Magic Millions exploit following his stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here.

Mike has worn Zara's hats in the past

One fan quipped "Wouldn't be the races without a pic of @mike_tindall12 in Zara's fascinator". A second added: "Not your colour sweetie!" His fellow I'm A Celebrity… contestant, Sue Cleaver wrote: "Give it back Michael."

The couple looked so loved up as they stepped out at the event with Zara wearing an elegant orange and blue gown with a matching waist-cinching belt. The gown beautifully flowed all the way to the equestrian's ankles and featured oversized capped sleeves.

Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved up at Magic Milliona Raceday

The video of the couple was shared on the official Instagram for Magic Millions alongside the words: "Zara and Mile [heart eyes emoji]. It's a beautiful day for the @stargoldcoast @magicmillions Raceday."

Zara matched her beautiful gown and elegant hat with dazzling silver pointed-toe heels and a matching clutch bag.

Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry was also spotted stepping out alongside the couple with his beautiful wife, Delfina Blaquier.

Alongside incredible images of the couples, were the words: "MAGICAL MOMENTS. We’re having a MAGICAL day at the 2024 @thestargoldcoast Magic Millions Raceday! Joining us today are our wonderful Magic Millions ambassadors, Zara and @mike_tindall12, @delfinablaquier and @nachofigueras, and @nicoleroseart and @b1slater, together with the ever inspiring Katie Page-Harvey and Gerry Harvey.

"The sun is shining, the fashions are spectacular and the magic moments keep on coming."