Amanda Holden had some big news to celebrate on Friday, revealing that she was toasting Heart Radio's highest ratings ever with a glass of red wine.

What's more, the Britain's Got Talent star thanked her fans for tuning in, and made a touching promise to them.

The famous mum wrote: "It’s Friday. Lovely red from @thisisheart celebrating our highest ratings ever. We're so privileged to be in your homes every morning and promise to stand with you over these difficult weeks."

Amanda's sweet post comes hours after her stylist, Karl Willet, sent fans into meltdown when he shared a photo of the radio host in the most gorgeous black mini dress.

Amanda shared the news on Instagram

Amanda looked breathtaking in a black sequin knitted mini dress by London-based designer David Koma, who is famed for his body contouring silhouette.

Fans were quick to compliment Amanda's look, with many simply leaving fire or heart emojis. One commented: "Love this!" Another added: "Fabulous!"

Karl captioned the image: "Exciting things ahead for @noholdenbak."

It's shaping up to be an exciting month for Amanda

But it wasn't just Amanda's vampy look that caused a stir because Karl also shared a second image from a secret photoshoot.

This time, Amanda looked elegant in a gold Jennifer Clair couture frock. The halter neck dress also featured sequins but was full-length and nipped in at Amanda's waist.

Again, her fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Just wow." Another simply said: "Goals".

It seems Amanda has plenty of good news to celebrate this week, taking once again to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that despite the second coronavirus lockdown, she had still been able to continue filming an unknown project.

"Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!" wrote the star.

