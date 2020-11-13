Amanda Holden's kind lockdown gift for close friend Angela Griffin revealed The two have been firm friends for a number of years

Amanda Holden and Angela Griffin have been close friends for a number of years, so it's no wonder that when times were hard during lockdown earlier this year, the two looked out for each other.

Angela even revealed a sweet gesture that Amanda did for her during the height of the restrictions that proved her kind nature more.

The Harlots actress recently spoke to HELLO! as we launched the first Kind List in honour of World Kindness Day on Friday 13 November. The list includes celebrities, royals and influential people, of which Amanda is one.

Angela began: "Amanda is literally one of the kindest people you will ever come across. If any of us are struggling at any point, something will occur, there'll be some kind of magic thing that Amanda will propel across London."

She added: "There was one day during the first lockdown when flour was selling out, I said, 'I just need some flour! I can't find flour anywhere!' I know this isn't bandaging people up, but the next day Amanda sent her lovely driver who came to the house with three different types of flour.

The pair and their other friends took part in regular Zoom parties

"And it's on so many different levels that she does those kinds of things, she truly is one of the kindest people you will ever come across. She's ace. And she's really bloody funny."

Angela and Amanda clearly missed each other in lockdown along with their other girlfriends. The group, which also includes TV chef Lisa Faulkner, met up for a socially distanced walk back in the summer when restrictions were eased, and it was clearly an emotional moment.

Angela and Amanda have been friends for a number of years

Amanda posted a picture of the four of them on her Instagram at the time, writing: "Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them." The group even shared regular snaps of their Zoom catch-ups, including their cocktail nights and virtual parties.

Amanda wasn't the only kind-hearted celebrated named in our inaugural Kind List. Among the other stars recognised for their warmth, generosity and charity work are Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Marcus Rashford, the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough.

