Jeff Bridges updates fans on cancer treatment with snap of shaved head Jeff also revealed he had adopted an adorable new puppy, Monty

Jeff Bridges has reassured fans that he is "feeling good" after being diagnosed with Lymphoma back in October.

The Oscar-winning shared a photo of himself relaxing outside with an adorable puppy on his lap, revealing that he had shaved off his hair during his treatment. He captioned the post: "Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man."

Jeff was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October

His followers were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Stay strong dude!" while another added: "You look good. Lots of prayers and love your way. Monty is adorable."

Jeff confirmed that he had cancer earlier this year on Twitter, writing: "As the Dude would say.. New [expletive] has come to light.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

The actor has updated his fans with his treatment

The Big Lebowski actor concluded: "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

At the time, friend and colleagues reached out to him on social media, with Sean Maguire writing: "I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man." George Takei added: "You’re a fighter. You can beat this."

