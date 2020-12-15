Michelle Keegan reacts following shock announcement from husband Mark Wright

Mark Wright had some major news to share with fans this week. The Heart FM star, who found fame in TOWIE, revealed that he has signed up to League Two football club, Crawley Town! Mark, 33, first played with the squad 13 years ago, before his appearance on the reality show, and has been training with the club for the past two months.

MORE: Hilarious celebrity wedding photos and fails: From Michelle Keegan to Vogue Williams

Taking to Instagram with two photos – one taken during his first stint at Crawley, and a second more recent snapshot - Mark told his followers: "How it started... how it's going. 12 years later and today I put pen to paper for @officialcrawleytownfc!!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares video tour of stunning Essex home

"For 11 years since I fully retired from serious football I've missed it every day. My life took a complete U-turn when I was 22 and it's been the best 10.5 years I could have ever dreamed of but my love for the game has never gone away and the fact that I never played a professional game in the Football League has always niggled away at me. If I don't do it now, I never will and at 33, reaching the older side of a professional footballer... it has to be now.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's stunning new home for lockdown revealed

Mark shared his news in an Instagram post

"I've been training with #thereds for 2 months now, at first it was just for fitness & simply because I missed the game. When the manager, John Yems, who I played for 12 years ago here at Crawley asked me if I would like to take it further and sign for the club, of course I didn't think twice and tonight I’m quite simply over the moon.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

"I've worked so hard to get fighting fit and I will continue to do so. When/if the time comes for me to make my debut, it will be a day I remember and cherish forever.

Michelle was among the first to congratulate her husband

"Fingers crossed it goes as planned but here goes!! Life is so short and I urge you to fight for what makes you happy, take chances, change if change is needed, live everyday like it's your last, don't let anybody tell you, you CAN'T and most importantly LIVE WITH NO REGRETS !!

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares the sweetest photos of her mum rocking her fashion range

"To The manager, coaching staff, backroom staff and of course the boys.... thank you for welcoming me back with open arms! Now let's go win some more football matches!!" [sic]

His proud wife, Michelle Keegan, was among the first to comment, sweetly telling her husband: "Never known such a hard working determined person, the word 'can't' just isn't in your vocabulary. Congratulations. So proud of you xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.