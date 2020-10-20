Jeff Bridges confirms cancer diagnosis and makes surprising request to fans The actor took to Twitter to share the difficult news

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. The star, 70, referenced his character in The Big Lebowski while announced the news, writing: "As the Dude would say.. New [expletive] has come to light."

The tweet continued: "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

Jeff encouraged people to vote after announcing the news

"I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org. Love, Jeff."

Friends, fans and colleagues were quick to wish him a swift recovery, with Sean Maguire writing: "I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man." George Takei added: "You’re a fighter. You can beat this."

Fans also offered helpful support, with one writing: "Years ago, you signed this image for my dad who was going through a stem cell transplant to treat his NH Lymphoma... it meant the world to him. I would also like to extend a 'get well, man' to you! My dad has been cancer-free for nine years! You’ve got this!"

The actor has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Another added: "My father was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1973 and given six months to live. He got treatment and lived for another 20 years. Treatment has come a very long way since then so you can definitely beat this. I will keep you in my thoughts and my heart."

