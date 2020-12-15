Lizzo opens up about her inspiring health transformation following a stressful time in her life The Truth Hurts singer shared incredible before and after shots from her wellness journey

Lizzo showed off incredible results from a wellness journey that she embarked on following a very difficult time in her life.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker took to Instagram and brought fans along with her on her 10-day smoothie detox journey and showed off an incredible before and after at the end.

Lizzo says she used JJ Smith's 10 Day Smoothie Detox and was under the guidance of a nutritionist. She made sure to urge fans to do their research before trying anything on their own.

Lizzo, who has become a spokesperson for body positivity explained that November was a really hard month in her life. "In reality November stressed me the (expletive) out. I drank a lot. I ate a lot of spicy things that messed up my stomach up & I wanted to reverse that and get back to where I was," she said on her Instagram stories.

"So I did the 10-day smoothie detox, and you know normally I would be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect that if you are doing something for health you are doing it for a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case," she added.

Beautiful at any size. Lizzo shared her incredible transformaiton from her wellness journey

She walked fans day by day through the program which included superfood shakes, lots of water, healthy snacks such as fruits, veggies and nuts, teas, supplements and even detoxifying foot pads.

The Good As Hell songstress explained some days were tougher than others: "It wasn't easy, right here was the hardest -- days four, five and six. It started to get to me mentally. I was never super hungry. I just wanted to stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming," she admitted.

Lizzo who has become a spokesperson for body positivity made sure to explain doing this detox was not about a weight loss goal

At the end of the day, she says she felt so much better for seeing it through. "I am proud of myself, I am proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my body, my skin, the whites of my eyes."

The singer added: "I feel like that b****, and I feel like that's it. I'm a big girl that did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share that with you guys, and I got exactly what I wanted out of it. Every big girl should do whatever they want with their bodies."

