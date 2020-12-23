Simon Cowell looks relaxed and carefree in Barbados after bike accident - photos The X Factor judge appears to have made a full recovery

Simon Cowell looked the picture of good health when he was pictured on the beach earlier this week, frolicking in the water with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric.

Despite spending the past few months in recovery, the X Factor judge appeared to be in great spirits as he kicked back in the sunshine during his annual trip to Barbados ahead of Christmas.

The sunny holiday comes four months after Simon broke his back in a horrific bike accident. Proudly showing off his slimmer, tanned physique, there was no denying that the music mogul has made a full recovery following months of lying low at his Malibu home.

The 61-year-old, who was forced to cancel his appearance on this year's Britain's Got Talent and the American counterpart, was later spotted on a thrill-seeking ride on his jet ski and happily rode the waves with his six-year-old son.

Simon Cowell was recently pictured in Barbadous

Simon, Lauren, Eric and Lauren's son Adam have jetted into Barbados for Christmas, but the Syco music manager had been keeping a low profile during the trip thus far.

Since the beginning of August, the dad-of-one had been receiving round-the-clock care since falling off his bike. At the time, he tweeted: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

The music mogul was joined by his girlfriend Lauren Silverman

His BGT co-star and close friend Amanda Holden recently shared an update about his health with fans. Speaking on Loose Women, Amanda told the panel that her friend was "feeling on top of the world" and "was looking fantastic".

