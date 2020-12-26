Naga Munchetty gives rare look at her Christmas Day Naga posted a video of her cat Bella

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty is enjoying a well-deserved break, and the TV star surprised fans after sharing a rare look at her Christmas Day celebrations. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Naga posted a sweet video of her cat Bella relaxing, which she captioned: Post food cuddle. Sending Love X."

Naga shared this sweet video on Instagram

Delighting fans, the BBC star's 37k followers were quick to comment on the video. "Very relaxing could watch that all day," wrote one. "That looks like a purrrrfect Christmas Day! Merry Christmas!" added another.

Naga often shares snaps of her cats, Xena, Missy and Bella on social media. Earlier this month, the 45-year-old shared a personal snapshot on Instagram, revealing a sneak peek inside her sitting room in the process.

VIDEO: Naga Munchetty films inside living room at home

The presenter loves to relax at home with her cats

The photo shows Naga sitting on a cream leather sofa, decorated with bright pink and green cushions. She is surrounded by her beloved pet cats. One is comfortably settled on her lap, one is laying on the top of the sofa by her head and a third is curled up next to her. A glass of red wine is balanced on the arm of the chair. "Bliss," Naga captioned the image.

Naga lives in Hertfordshire with her husband James Haggar

Naga currently lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James Haggar. The couple has been married for 16 years, and she previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

The couple made the decision not to have children together, and Naga has revealed she has been branded "wicked" in the past, as a result. During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

