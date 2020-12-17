Nicole Kidman reveals emotional situation affecting children Sunday and Faith The Undoing star is a doting mum to four children

Nicole Kidman is notoriously private about her family life but recently opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her two youngest children.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, the Big Little Lies star revealed that it has been challenging for 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith, especially when it comes to not seeing their friends.

"Our kids – because we travel, and we won't be apart – are used to having to learn online," she explained.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

"But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions. For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through.

"And then, there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Nicole Kidman opened up about daughters Sunday and Faith and their experiences during the pandemic

While Sunday and Faith are missing their friends, the little girls are having a lovely time with their family in Australia.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been staying at their home Down Under for the past few months, and it has meant that they have been able to spend quality time with the star's mum Janelle and sister Antonia.

The Big Little Lies star is a doting mum to four children

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids."

During the pandemic, Nicole and Keith have experienced another way of life.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been in Australia for the majority of the pandemic

Prior to the virus, they would often travel with their children for work, but now they have been enjoying a slower pace of life.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the Big Little Lies star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

