Nicole Kidman shares exciting news in a heartfelt post about overcoming obstacles The Undoing actress expressed her deepest thanks to those close to her

Nicole Kidman has had quite the year, and now she is opening up about it in a heartfelt post.

The Australian born actress shared a snap of her and fellow actress Melissa McCarthy sitting on a grassy hill.

The photo wouldn't typically be a big deal, however it is 2020, and Nicole is celebrating her cast & crew overcoming the year's momentous hurdles.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant in her "toughest" interview ever

She captioned the Instagram post: "That’s a wrap on Nine Perfect Strangers with my co-star Melissa McCarthy. Sending big love and infinite thanks to all cast and all the crew who made this possible in 2020, WOW. Coming to you in 2021 xx."

Nicole, Melissa and their cast and crew were able to do what many productions were unable to accomplish in 2020- finish a full tv series in the middle of the pandemic.

READ: Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils short hair transformation - and she looks incredible

Nicole Kidman opened up in heartfelt post expressing her gratitude and tagged co-star Melissa McCarthy

This newest series, which is coming to HULU in 2021, is on the heels of her much celebrated streaming series The Undoing.

The actress' work isn't the only thing impacted by the pandemic, of course. She recently opened up to Glamour magazine about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her two youngest children.

The Big Little Lies star revealed that it has been challenging for 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith, especially when it comes to not seeing their friends.

"Our kids – because we travel, and we won't be apart – are used to having to learn online," she explained. "But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions.

"For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through.

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils short hair transformation - and she looks incredible

Nicole recently opened up about the challenges her daughters Sunday and Faith have had during 2020 as well

"And then, there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

While Sunday and Faith are missing their friends, the little girls are having a lovely time with their family in Australia. Nicole and Keith Urban have been staying at their home Down Under for the past few months, and it has meant that they have been able to spend quality time with the star's mother Janelle and sister Antonia.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.