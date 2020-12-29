Nicole Kidman unveils Rapunzel-inspired ponytail in garden photoshoot The Undoing star has been staying at her family home in Australia during the pandemic

Nicole Kidman spent the festive period at her farmhouse in Australia, having recently returned to her family after time in Belfast.

The Undoing star delighted fans on Christmas Day after sharing a photo from inside her huge garden, unveiling her stylish long hair 'do in the process.

The Hollywood star's hair was tied up in a ponytail and cascaded down her back. What's more, Nicole had embraced her natural waves.

While Nicole is often seen out with straight hair, in more recent years, she has been trying to cut down on using straighteners as she was concerned about losing her iconic spiral curls.

The Before I Go to Sleep star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype.

Nicole Kidman unveiled her long hair as she posed in her garden in Australia

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

Most recently, Nicole wore her hair in curls for her portrayal of Grace Fraser in the hit HBO series The Undoing, much to the delight of fans.

Nicole and Keith Urban have an impressive farmhouse in New South Wales

The mother-of-four has been enjoying spending some quality time with her family after a busy few months filming The Northman in Ireland and Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

On Monday, the talented actress celebrated her youngest daughter Faith's tenth birthday, and shared a sweet tribute to her on social media.

Alongside a photo of a cake decorated in rainbow sprinkles, she wrote: "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much."

The Undoing star celebrated daughter Faith's birthday on Monday

Hundreds of fans commented on the post, which received more than 80,000 likes.

“Happy 12th Birthday Faith. What a beautiful name. Loving the sprinkles and pink candles. Enjoy your precious day xx,” wrote one commenter, while another reflected the thoughts of all of us when she said: “Oooh lovely cake!”

Nicole and Keith are also parents to daughter Sunday Rose

Nicole and Keith Urban are also parents to 12-year-old daughter Sunday Rose, and the actress shares children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise, although she tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight.

