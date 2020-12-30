David Beckham's fans point out family blunder in new photo The moment occurred on Instagram

David Beckham has shared a sweet photo of himself posing with his sons Cruz and Brooklyn, but the famous dad accidentally tagged the wrong son!

Posing up a storm in the grounds of their sprawling Cotswolds home, David could be seen sandwiched between sons Cruz and Brooklyn, with his arms proudly wrapped around his boys' shoulders.

"The boys," the superstar footballer captioned the lovely picture.

David shared the snap on Instagram

But before long, fans had rushed to the comment section to cheekily point out David's hilarious blunder.

"Wrong son," said one.

"Tagged the wrong kid, Dave," added another, with a third writing: "He tagged Romeo but it's Cruz."

David has since removed Romeo's tag and added Cruz's, and we can imagine the Beckham boys had a giggle over that one!

The famous family spent Christmas in their countryside home, with mum Victoria Beckham revealing ahead of the big day that she'd been reunited with all four children, even sharing a rare family photo to mark the occasion.

The family were reunited for Christmas

In the merry picture, the fashion designer's four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all smiled for the camera, with Cruz even dressed in a festive jumper.

The doting mum-of-four added a red Santa's hat motif to Harper's head, reindeer antlers to Romeo and what appears to be devil's horns to her other two sons!

"Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x," she captioned the post.

Needless to say, it quickly racked up plenty of likes and comments from Victoria's followers. "Gorgeous family," one wrote, and a second remarked: "Beautiful family! Merry Christmas to you all."

