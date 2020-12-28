We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham may not be heading to a fabulous, star-studded party for New Year's Eve – but that won't stop her from dressing up to celebrate the occasion at home.

The mum-of-four gave fans a sneak peek at a potential outfit on Instagram on Monday – and all we can say is wow!

Victoria looked breathtaking in a stunning, sparkly open-back frock from her Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

WATCH: Outtakes from the Beckham family's 2020 Christmas card!

Gushing over the frock, Victoria said: "Trying on outfit options for New Year's Eve (even if we are staying in!), love this sparkly piece from the #VBPSS21 collection…

"It's so comfy with a really flattering shape and low open back."

Victoria looked stunning in her potential New Year's Eve outfit

The 'Long-sleeve Open-back Midi Dress in Navy and Gold' is selling fast, despite its £1,250 price tag.

The website description reads: "This midi dress combines an Italian viscose with high shine lurex – a fabric that skims the body and was inspired by 70s tailoring. The lightweight volume of the skirt creates dynamic movement and the dress includes a viscose underlayer and open back for comfort."

Victoria's dress features a low open-back

Fans were won over by Victoria's possible New Year's Eve ensemble, with one commenting: "You look perfect!" Another said: "Ahhh what an utterly beautiful dress. So gracefully elegant but with a little sass. Love it x."

A third added: "Gorgeous as always beautiful soul. Love the outfit and makeup is gorgeous." A fourth said: "You look lovely, darling! Keeping us all on our toes!"

Long-sleeve Open-back Midi Dress in Navy and Gold, £1,250, Victoria Beckham

Victoria is spending the festive period at her Cotswolds home with all four of her children and husband David. To mark the happy occasion, the designer shared a festive family photo, writing: "Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x."

She went on to share a very candid behind-the-scenes peek at the preparation for the Beckham Christmas card (video above), which saw the children all trying to round up their pet dogs. "The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" Victoria joked.

