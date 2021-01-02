Mark Wright took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share photos of some of his favourite moments from 2020, and in one, the star could be seen posing up a storm alongside his partner Michelle Keegan on a luxury yacht.

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals intimate Christmas plans with husband Mark Wright

The happy couple could be seen reclining on the boat's deck, with Michelle in a gorgeous leopard print bikini and stylish sunglasses and Mark in swimming trunks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Mark looked out to sea as Michelle glanced at the camera, and the Our Girl actress had a crisp white towel pulled up to her waist.

"Managed to get away," the footballer wrote alongside the image. He also tagged the location as Ibiza, Spain.

Mark shared the snap on Instagram

The famous pair spent some time in Ibiza back in July, sharing some gorgeous photos of their holiday in the sun.

Michelle even posted a series of snapshots showing her attempting to master paddleboarding during her summer break, and the 33-year-old looked incredible in a black and white patterned bikini as she frolicked in the sea.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan stuns fans in ab-bearing crop top - and WOW

MORE: Michelle Keegan reacts following shock announcement from husband Mark Wright

Prior to their getaway in Ibiza with friends, the couple spent time in Marbella with Mark's family, including his sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as cousin Elliot and wife Sadie.

It was certainly an exciting end to the year for Michelle, who stormed the front cover of Women's Health this month.

Michelle looked incredible in activewear in the stunning photoshoot. Sharing the front cover on her Instagram page she beamed: "What a way to end 2020 with another pinch me moment being @womenshealthuk first cover girl of 2021! It's always such an honour and I'm forever grateful... Here's to next year, and here's to YOUR body, YOUR goals, YOUR rules."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.