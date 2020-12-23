Michelle Keegan reveals intimate Christmas plans with husband Mark Wright The couple will be in Essex

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have made some special plans this Christmas - and it seems absolutely perfect! Although it will all be down to Michelle, who is taking charge of their festive meal.

Appearing on this week's Jonathan Ross Christmas Show special, the actress shared: "[We will be] at home. I like cooking, I enjoy cooking. He's [Mark] not in the kitchen when I'm cooking."

The star added: "He's getting there. He's not that bad now. But I am definitely the cook of the household. I enjoy it."

Admitting that things will be relatively low-key amid the pandemic, Michelle continued: "I want to say [we do] something really rock and roll but it's not. I get brand new PJs on Christmas Eve. I wanted to say something cool but it's not."

Meanwhile, Michelle will no doubt be relishing some relaxing time at home after spending the past few months filming Brassic, a comedy set in the fictional East Lancashire town of Hawley.

Michelle will appear on The Jonathan Ross Show this week

"We have so much fun and I think you see it on screen. It's very organic. We all have such a great laugh filming," she said of the show. "We started filming again in September. Obviously, there's a lot of restrictions [due to Covid].

"A lot of people wearing PPE. Covid tests every two days. They are a bit [horrible]. You get used to them after a bit. You come into work, get your Covid test, go onto set. I got friction burns on my brain once when someone did it to me – really high up."

The couple are keeping things low-key this Christmas

Asked whether she would like to return to Our Girl, Michelle replied: "I will never say never with Our Girl. I absolutely loved that job. It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging, not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well.

"I really enjoyed it, but I felt it was the right time for me to move on, then. In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie."

