Kim Kardashian reveals sadness following death of family friend The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her sentiment on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has expressed her sadness following the death of her former personal assistant, Stephanie Shepherd's mother.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – who is reportedly set to divorce husband Kanye West – joined other members of her famous family in sending her love to Stephanie following her tragic loss.

Stephanie – who was fired as Kim's PA in 2017 but remains close friends with the family, especially Kourtney Kardashian – posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late mum on social media on Friday.

Admitting she had struggled to put her grief into words, Stephanie said in part: "I couldn't count how many times I've said 'just me and my mom' because it's always been just that. Me and my mom.

"She was a single parent and I'm an only child — she's been my whole life, and I've been hers. So for my life to suddenly have to move forward without her seems absolutely unfathomable."

She continued: "Stuck between battling the tidal waves of grief and attempting to write something that could accurately honor someone like my mother...how can you even put it in words?

Stephanie shared a series of heartwarming photos of her and her mum

"I guess I would want you to know how kind my mother was. She always rooted for the underdog because she felt she was one, too. She created the most warm, loving, fun, safe, well-fed household on our whole block."

Stephanie ended her post, which was accompanied by a series of photos of her and her mother over the years: "I have felt the deepest, most debilitating pain," she wrote.

"An emptiness and devastation I couldn't possibly describe. But my mom raised me to be a strong, independent, self-sufficient, resilient woman. So, for her, and like her, that's what I’ll try and be."

Stephanie is Kim's former PA and a very close friend of the Kardashian family

Kim was quick to respond, sweetly writing: "I love you," followed by a red heart emoji. Khloe Kardashian added: "Steph I love you!! I am so sorry!!! You will have her love forever and she will have yours. I love you and I'm praying for you sweet Steph."

Kourtney wrote: "She was a very special one." While Kris Jenner added: "It's heartbreaking Steph... I'm so sorry for your pain and loss and grief...I'm praying for you and sending so much love."

