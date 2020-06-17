Kerry Washington's garden looks like an enchanted forest – take a look inside The Little Fires Everywhere star is isolating with husband Nnamdi Asomugha and their children Isabelle and Caleb

Kerry Washington has the most incredible home. The Little Fires Everywhere star is notoriously private about her personal life, but over the lockdown she has been posting photos from inside her garden - and it looks magical! The Scandal star recently shared a picture of herself practicing yoga outside, surrounded by trees and flower beds, as well as a perfectly manicured lawn. The actress lives in LA with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha and their children Isabelle and Caleb, and also has an apartment in New York, overlooking the Hudson River on Manhattan's Upper West Side, which has featured in Architectural Digest.

Kerry Washington has an incredible garden at her home in LA

Doting mum Kerry doesn't share photos of her children on social media and chooses not to discuss her family in interviews. However, the actress previously made a surprising revelation about the number of kids that she has during an interview with Craig Melvin on the Today Show about American Son in 2018. While chatting to Craig, she corrected him when he stated that she had two children. "I am a mother of three," she said.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside living room at holiday home in the Caribbean

The Little Fires Everywhere star also has an apartment in New York

Kerry shares Isabelle, born in 2014, and Caleb, born in 2016, with Nnamdi. At the time, viewers wondered whether the actress had given birth to another baby secretly, but it is far more likely that she was referring to her stepdaughter, Nnamdi's daughter from a previous relationship.

READ: Katy Perry teases fans with exciting news in latest baby bump photo

Kerry and Nnamdi tied the knot in 2013, and that year the actress opened up about her decision to keep her private life out of the spotlight during an interview with Glamour. "I'm walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you. But I'm going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold." While Kerry doesn't talk about her children, the star did reveal in 2017 that during season six of Scandal, she was constantly hiding her baby bump behind objects such as bags and plant pots, ahead of her son's birth.

Talking on Good Morning America, she said: "You could play a really fun game for the first five episodes of season six – find the bump. Because we shot five episodes before I gave birth and the rest of them are after."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.