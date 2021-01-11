Tess Daly shares rare glimpse inside home life with Vernon Kay during lockdown The TV couple are parents to two daughters

Tess Daly has melted hearts after sharing the sweetest picture of her husband Vernon Kay and their family's dog amid the UK's third lockdown.

The cute snapshot showed the I'm A Celebrity star looking cosy at home whilst stroking their adorable pet. In the caption, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess gushed: "Just chilling with @vernonkay ... sending love to you & yours [heart emoji]."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment on the post, with Claudia Winkleman adding a string of heart emojis. One follower remarked: "Sending my love to you all [heart emoji]." Another stated: "Honestly the cutest! Sending my love to your family!"

The heartwarming post comes weeks after Tess opened up about their 17-year marriage as she touched upon Vernon's popularity since entering the Welsh castle. "I really enjoyed watching his compassionate side," she told The Sun.

"He's a really kind and empathetic person and a real team player and I was just very proud of him, watching him look after everybody in camp and being that strength. And giving those lovely Vernon bear hugs we enjoy at home."

Tess uploaded this sweet snap of Vernon and their pet pooch

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, are doting parents to two young daughters; Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

Of Vernon's support of his fellow campmates, Tess said: "He's just a sweetheart. That's just him, it was nice seeing him wearing his heart on his sleeve and being himself - he couldn't have been anything other than that, he doesn't know how to be."

