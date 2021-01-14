Keith Lemon had a surprise in store for fans on Thursday. The star, whose real name is Leigh Francis, took to Instagram to show off his body transformation – but there was a twist!

MORE: Keith Lemon opens up life with daughters Matilda and Dolly in rare interview

Alongside a topless photo of himself, Keith, 47, explained to his fans: "A friend of mine told me to do something for an hour that makes me uncomfortable once a week to keep fit. I stuck me head on this body. It took 3 minutes and it's made me feel uncomfortable. I'll keep me toddler bod Fanks! Hope you're having a nice day…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Keith Lemon shares very rare footage of his daughter at family home

His post went down a storm with fans, with a number sharing laughing emojis. "That cheered me up!" one told the comedian, while a second noted: "I love how you found a ginger body!"

MORE: Meet Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon's family from his wife to his kids

The Through the Keyhole presenter and his wife Jill live in London with their two daughters, Matilda and Dolly, and recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

Keith revealed his 'transformation' on Instagram

Keith met Jill when he was a teenager, and they tied the knot in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire.

He tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, but in 2017 he shared a touching public tribute to his wife.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Keith Lemon

Alongside a photo taken of the couple on their way to Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party, he wrote: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids. xxxxxxxxxx." He then simply wrote: "Love you very much Mrs Francis."

The star has been married to wife Jill since 2002

In a rare interview as himself, Leigh revealed that he was convinced by Jill to drop his alter-ego to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice. He told The Sun: "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal.

"You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun… My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am - I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.